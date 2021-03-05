Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 117,262 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,262 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.
ENB stock
opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
