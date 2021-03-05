Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,229 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Seagen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Seagen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Seagen by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $145.45 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,098 shares of company stock worth $24,675,492. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

