Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,264 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.