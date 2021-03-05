Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,264 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.