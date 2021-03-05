Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,736 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $4,107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

