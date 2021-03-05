Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,010 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of AptarGroup worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.