Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,411 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of NiSource worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,768,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,551,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 535,437 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,025,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 434,734 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NI opened at $21.50 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

