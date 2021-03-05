Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,945 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $50.65 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

