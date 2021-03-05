Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 326 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Chemed worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 46.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 11,350.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 22.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $420.53 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

