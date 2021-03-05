Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,713 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.52% of Renewable Energy Group worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,565,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

