Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,840 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of Copa worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.