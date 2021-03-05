Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 57,234 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

