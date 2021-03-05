Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 82,498 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.85% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 2.02.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

