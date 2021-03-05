Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 87,457 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Textron worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXT stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

