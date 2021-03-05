Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,858 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,805 shares of company stock worth $3,798,784. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.