Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 99,564 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99,564 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average is $219.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

