Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $13.63 Million Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 315,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,633,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Norbord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $26,574,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 110.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $16,653,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 637.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE:OSB opened at $43.13 on Friday. Norbord Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

