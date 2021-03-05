Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.