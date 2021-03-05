Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Chemed worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $420.53 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

