Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $52.69 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -405.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

