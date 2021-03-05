AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NIE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.38. 134,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

