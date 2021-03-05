AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $30.52. Approximately 577,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 248,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

In other AlloVir news, General Counsel Edward Miller sold 6,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $232,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 194,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,297.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $93,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after buying an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 899,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,942,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

