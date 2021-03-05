AllSafe Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $333,044.90 and $683.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.