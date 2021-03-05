Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 33.2% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned 1.94% of Ally Financial worth $258,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 62,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

