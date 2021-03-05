Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 30% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $305.89 million and $126.66 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.41 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.00462876 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

