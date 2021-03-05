Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $28.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,077.25. 25,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,979.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,734.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

