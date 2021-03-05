Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $38.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,087.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,979.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,734.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

