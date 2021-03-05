Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $247,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.85 on Friday, hitting $2,065.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,979.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,734.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

