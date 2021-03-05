Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,628,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $31.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,080.47. 22,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,979.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,734.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

