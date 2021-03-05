Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 112,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded up $32.41 on Friday, reaching $2,066.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,970.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,727.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

