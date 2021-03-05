Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $32.41 on Friday, reaching $2,066.34. 45,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,727.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

