Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $2,032.10. 85,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,727.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

