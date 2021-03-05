Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $941,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $37.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,071.17. The company had a trading volume of 119,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,970.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,727.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

