AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $17.75 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 13.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

RSP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 173,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

