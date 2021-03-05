AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,570 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 6.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Owl Rock Capital worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 23,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,194. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.