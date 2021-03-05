AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

