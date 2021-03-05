Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Alphatec updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
ATEC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.
