Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Alphatec updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ATEC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

