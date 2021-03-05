Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.