Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.