AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.75

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$19.87, with a volume of 722430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.57.

Several research firms have commented on ALA. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

