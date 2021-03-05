Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 104.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $416,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $189,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,912 shares of company stock worth $16,046,827 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 56,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.07, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

