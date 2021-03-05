Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 28th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,150,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,720,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,980,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,144,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:AGC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Altimeter Growth has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.