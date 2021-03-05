Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded by Erste Group to “Buy”

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.