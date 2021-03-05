Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 167.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,229.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.95. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

