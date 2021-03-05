Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 447,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,470,454,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 310,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,012,127,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,022,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,229.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,203.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.