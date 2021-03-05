Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $168,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,229.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

