Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 167.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,229.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,203.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

