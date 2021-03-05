Ambarella, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

AMBA opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,700.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.