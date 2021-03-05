Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.31. 1,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574 in the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

