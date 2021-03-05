Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Raised to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 1,349,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,568,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

