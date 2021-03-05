Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.75

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 113229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $748.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.
