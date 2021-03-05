Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.75

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 113229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $748.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

